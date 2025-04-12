Are you getting our Exclusive offers from our Loyalty Program? Text PITAWY41 to 578277 (5STARS) to join today! Don't miss out!
Pita Way Rossford
ONLINE MENU
Premium Menu
-Sandweech
Customized how you like it. We Recommend Hummus, Garlic and Pita Way White Sauce with Lettuce, Tourshi, Tomato, Pickles and Onions! Don't forget the Sumac! (Adding Rice and Feta is great too!)$11.99
-Pita Way Bowl
Our most Popular entree! We Recommend Hummus, Garlic and Pita Way White Sauce with Lettuce, Tourshi, Tomato, Pickles and Onions! Don't forget the Sumac!$14.99
-Quesopita
Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! We Recommend Hummus, Garlic and Chipotle Fire Sauce, Both Cheeses with Tourshi, Tomato, Pickles and Onions! Don't forget the Sumac! (Adding Rice is great too!)$11.99
-Salads
Traditional Fattoush or Customized your way! Don't forget the Protein and Sumac!$10.99
Legacy Menu
- Legacy Bowl
It's Delicious and New! This might be the perfect bowl. (No Additional Discounts)$9.99
- Caesar Sandweech
Caesar is BACK!!! For a limited time. Try this delicious Sandweech. We recommend Dark Meat Chicken! (No Additional Discounts)$8.99
- Detroit Chicken Shawarma
Grilled Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No Additional Discounts)$8.99
- Detroit Gyro Shawarma
Gyro, Lettuce Onion, Tomato, Cucumber and of course Pita Way White Sauce!!! (No Additional Discounts)$9.99
- Detroit Falafel
Falafel, Garlic, Lettuce, Pickled Turnips, Tomato, Pickles and Tahini!! The perfect combination (No Additional Discounts)$8.99
- The Dearborn
Garlic and Pickles! The Original Chicken Shawarma$6.99
- Bowl Base Plus Protein
(No Additional Discounts)$8.99
-Detroit Lunch Bag
Your Choice of Detroit Pita and a side! (No Additional Discounts)$11.99
- Lunch Bag Combo
Your Choice of Detroit Pita, a side and a Fountain Drink! (No Additional Discounts)$12.99
- Detroit 6 Pack
Mix and match 6 pitas and save! (No Additional Discounts)$44.99
Sides & Appetizers
-Side of Hummus
Homemade Hummus with Pita Bread or Chips$4.99
-Side of Garlic Sauce
Homemade Garlic Sauce with Pita Bread or Chips$6.29
-Side of 1/2 Hummus & 1/2 Tabbouli
Homemade Hummus with Pita Bread or Chips$4.99
-Side of Tabbouli
Fresh Tabbouli, made in House all day long!$8.99
-Side of Fries
Our Fries are legendary, don't forget the Chipotle Sauce!$3.49
-Side of Fire Fries
These Fries are 🔥 🔥 🔥! Delicious and Addicting!$6.49
-Chicken Tenders & Fries
Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!$7.99
-Falafel Appetizer
Our Falafel App comes with, 6 Falafels, Sauce, pickled veggies and Bread$8.99
-Tourshi (Pickled Cabbage)
Our Famous Homemade Pickled Cabbage! There is nothing like it$4.99
-Side Veggies$4.99
-Baby Salad$4.79
-Side of Rice
Our Yellow Rice made Fresh through out the Day!$3.99
Desserts
A La Carte
Kids Bowls
Utensils and Cups
ONLINE CATERING MENU ( WEEKEND MENU)
Weekend Specials
- Mini Combo
Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hummus and Fattoush Dressing. (Can not be combined with other discounts)$39.99
- Family Feast
The Family Feast Feeds 8-10 people and comes with 12 servings of Protein served over Rice, with a large Fattoush, Garlic, Hummus, Pita Way White Sauce, Fattoush dressing, Pickled veggies and Pita bread. (Can not be combined with other discounts)$79.99
- The Platter
The Perfect Easy and Delicious Meal for 2-3 people. Comes with your choice of 4 Proteins, Hummus, Lettuce, Tourshi, Rice, Pita Way White Sauce and Sumac on top.$29.99
Platters
-Mini Combo
Feed The Family! Feeds up to 4 Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hummus and Fattoush Dressing.$44.99
-Family Feast
The Family Feast Feeds up to 8 people and comes with 12 servings of Protein served over Rice, with a large Fattoush, Garlic, Hummus, Pita Way White Sauce, Fattoush dressing, Pickled veggies and Pita bread.$89.99
- The Platter
The Perfect Easy and Delicious Meal for 2-3 people. Comes with your choice of 4 Proteins, Hummus, Lettuce, Tourshi, Rice, Pita Way White Sauce and Sumac on top.$29.99
-10 Sandweech Platter$79.90
-10 Quesopita Platter$89.90
-10 Dearborn Platter$59.99
The Meaty Meal
Proteins
Salads --
Hummus, Garlic & Tabbouli
