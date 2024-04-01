Pita Way Cool Springs Blvd - Franklin
ONLINE ENTREE MENU
New Item Alert!!
- - The Dearborn$5.99
Garlic and Pickles! Classic and Delicious!
- - The Platter$29.99
The Perfect Easy and Delicious Meal for 2-3 people. Comes with your choice of 4 Proteins, Hummus, Lettuce, Tourshi, Rice, Pita Way White Sauce and Sumac on top.
Entrees
- -Sandweech$11.99
A Traditional rolled up Sandweech, Customized how you like it.
- -Quesopita$12.99
Our Version of a Quesadilla, But Better! Don't Forget the Cheese!
- -Pita Way Bowl$14.49
Our Pita Way Bowl! Choose your Base and Customize!
- -Salads$9.99
Fattoush or Customize!
Detroit Menu
- -Detroit Chicken Shawarma$8.99
NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)
- -Detroit Gyro Shawarma$8.99
NEW! Gyro, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber and of course Garlic!!! (No alterations)
- -Detroit Falafel$8.99
NEW! Falafel, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Turnips! The perfect combination (No alterations)
- -Detroit Lunchbox$10.99
New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita and a side! (No alterations)
- -Lunchbox Combo$12.99
New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita, a side and a Fountain Drink! (No alterations)
- -Detroit 6 Pack$44.99
New! Mix and match 6 pitas and save! (No alterations)
Sides & Appetizers
- -Side of Hummus$4.49+
Homemade Hummus with Pita Bread or Chips
- -Side of Garlic Sauce$5.79+
Homemade Garlic Sauce with Pita Bread or Chips
- -Side of 1/2 Hummus & 1/2 Tabbouli$4.49+
Homemade Hommus with Pita Bread or Chips
- -Side of Tabbouli$8.49+
Fresh Tabbouli, made in House all day long!
- -Side of Fries$4.49+
Our Fries are legendary, don't forget the Chipotle Sauce!
- -Side of Fire Fries$6.49+
These Fries are 🔥 🔥 🔥! Delicious and Addicting!
- -Chicken Tenders & Fries$7.99+
Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!
- -Falafel Appetizer$8.29
Our Falafel App comes with, 6 Falafels, Tourshi, Turnips, Sauce and Bread
- -Tourshi (Pickled Cabbage)$4.99
Our Famous Homemade Pickled Cabbage! There is nothing like it
- -Side Veggies$4.99+
- -Baby Salad$4.79
- -Side of Rice$3.99+
Our Yellow Rice made Fresh through out the Day!
Soups
A La Carte
Kids Bowls
Utensils and Cups
ONLINE CATERING MENU ( Weekend Specials)
Weekend SPECIALS!
- Mini Combo$39.99
Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus and Fattoush Dressing. (Can not be combined with other discounts)
- Family Feast$79.99
The Family Feast Feeds 8-10 people and comes with 12 servings of Protein served over Rice, with a large Fattoush, Garlic, Hummus, Pita Way White Sauce, Fattoush dressing, Pickled veggies and Pita bread. (Can not be combined with other discounts)
- - The Platter$29.99
The Perfect Easy and Delicious Meal for 2-3 people. Comes with your choice of 4 Proteins, Hummus, Lettuce, Tourshi, Rice, Pita Way White Sauce and Sumac on top.
Platters
- -Mini Combo$44.99
Feed The Family! Feeds up to 4 Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus and Fattoush Dressing.
- -Family Feast$89.99
The Family Feast Feeds up to 8 people and comes with 12 servings of Protein served over Rice, with a large Fattoush, Garlic, Hummus, Pita Way White Sauce, Fattoush dressing, Pickled veggies and Pita bread.
- - The Platter$29.99
The Perfect Easy and Delicious Meal for 2-3 people. Comes with your choice of 4 Proteins, Hummus, Lettuce, Tourshi, Rice, Pita Way White Sauce and Sumac on top.
- -Detroit Lunchbox$10.99
New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita and a side! (No alterations)
- -10 Sandweech Platter$79.90
- -10 Quesopita Platter$89.90
- -10 Dearborn Platter$59.99
The Meaty Meal
Proteins
Salads --
Hummus, Garlic & Tabbouli
- Hummus 12" Tray$59.99
Feeds 15- 20 people
- Garlic 12" Tray$79.99
Feeds 15- 20 people
- Tabbouli 12" Tray$59.99
Feeds 15- 20 people
Garlic 12" Tray
