Pita Way Ann Arbor - Jackson
ONLINE ENTREE MENU (MONDAY)
Specials
- - The Dearborn
Garlic and Pickles! The Original Chicken Shawarma$5.99
- - Bowl’N Monday $10
Bowl'N Mondays is here! Get this great deal with a Dark meat Chicken Bowl!$10.00
- - The Platter
The Perfect Easy and Delicious Meal for 2-3 people. Comes with your choice of 4 Proteins, Hummus, Lettuce, Tourshi, Rice, Pita Way White Sauce and Sumac on top.$29.99
Entrees
Detroit Menu
- -Detroit Chicken Shawarma
NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)$8.99
- -Detroit Gyro Shawarma
NEW! Gyro, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber and of course Garlic!!! (No alterations)$8.99
- -Detroit Falafel
NEW! Falafel, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles!! The perfect combination (No alterations)$8.99
- -Detroit Lunchbox
New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita and a side! (No alterations)$10.99
- -Lunchbox Combo
New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita, a side and a Fountain Drink! (No alterations)$12.99
- -Detroit 6 Pack
New! Mix and match 6 pitas and save! (No alterations)$44.99
Sides & Appetizers
- -Side of Hummus
Homemade Hummus with Pita Bread or Chips$4.49
- -Side of Garlic Sauce
Homemade Garlic Sauce with Pita Bread or Chips$5.79
- -Side of 1/2 Hummus & 1/2 Tabbouli
Homemade Hommus with Pita Bread or Chips$4.49
- -Side of Tabbouli
Fresh Tabbouli, made in House all day long!$8.49
- -Side of Fries
Our Fries are legendary, don't forget the Chipotle Sauce!$4.49
- -Side of Fire Fries
These Fries are 🔥 🔥 🔥! Delicious and Addicting!$6.49
- -Chicken Tenders & Fries
Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!$7.99
- -Falafel Appetizer
Our Falafel App comes with, 6 Falafels, Sauce, pickled veggies and Bread$8.29
- -Tourshi (Pickled Cabbage)
Our Famous Homemade Pickled Cabbage! There is nothing like it$4.99
- -Side Veggies$4.99
- -Baby Salad$4.79
- -Side of Rice
Our Yellow Rice made Fresh through out the Day!$3.99
A La Carte
Kids Bowls
Utensils and Cups
ONLINE CATERING MENU
Platters
- -Mini Combo
Feed The Family! Feeds up to 4 Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus and Fattoush Dressing.$44.99
- -Family Feast
The Family Feast Feeds up to 8 people and comes with 12 servings of Protein served over Rice, with a large Fattoush, Garlic, Hummus, Pita Way White Sauce, Fattoush dressing, Pickled veggies and Pita bread.$89.99
- -10 Sandweech Platter$79.90
- -10 Quesopita Platter$89.90
- -10 Dearborn Platter$59.99